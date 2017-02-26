Fatal San Marcos Collision

On Saturday February 25, 2017, at approximately 7:45 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies from the San Marcos Station responded to a solo vehicle rollover collision in the 800 block of Los Vallecitos Drive in the city of San Marcos. Deputies and San Marcos Fire Department personnel arrived within minutes and found a 19 year old male passenger who was deceased in the back seat area of a Nissan Xterra that was lying on its side in the roadway. A second passenger, a 20 year old male, was transported by paramedics to Palomar Hospital from pain as a result of the collision. Initial investigation revealed the Nissan had been traveling eastbound on Los Vallecitos Drive. The driver, a 22 year old male, made an unsafe turning movement which caused the Nissan to lose control and roll. The deceased passenger was partially ejected during the rolling which led to his fatal injuries

. The driver admitted consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana prior to the collision. He was evaluated and determined to be under the influence of a combination of alcohol and marijuana which affect his ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI. Anyone who witnessed the collision but did not provide a statement is urged to contact Deputy Guerrero.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.