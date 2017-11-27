Fatal Hit and Run, Vista

On 11/27/2017 at about 1917 hours, Vista Traffic units received a radio call of a serious injury vehicle vs pedestrian collision at N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. East Drive, in the city of Vista. Based on witness statements and physical evidence, the preliminary investigation indicated that a 17 year old male juvenile was crossing N. Santa Fe Avenue and was struck by a dark colored SUV. The 17 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 22 year old male adult, fled the scene but was later contacted and arrested by San Marcos deputies in the vehicle. Sheriff’s Traffic Accident and Reconstruction

(S.T.A.R.) Team members were notified and responded to the collision scene. At this time, alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Vista Traffic Division and the S.T.A.R. Team.

If anyone has any information regarding this collision, please contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s Communication Center at (858) 565-5200.