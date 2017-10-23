Fatal Collision – Vista

Loading...
October 23, 2017

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 9:22 p.m., deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 500 block of West Vista Way, in the City of Vista.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a 32 year old female pedestrian was walking northbound, crossing West Vista Way, towards St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in the number two lane of West Vista Way. The pedestrian was not crossing the street in the marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian sustained several serious injuries, and was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene by Vista Fire Department personnel. Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation in collaboration with the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy Michael Power with the North Coastal Station Traffic Division at (760) 966-3590.

