Fatal Collision – Vista

On August 26, 2017, at about 3:30 a.m., a Sheriff’s deputy from the Vista Station was patrolling the area of Townsite Drive. As the deputy approached the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue, he discovered a dark green, 1999, Toyota Camry had collided head-on into a concrete, signal lamp post located on the south west corner of the intersection. The solo occupant, a 44-year-old Hispanic male, was unconscious seated in the driver’s seat. The driver was not restrained by a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Vista paramedics. At this time, cellular telephone usage was not a factor in the collision and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this collision.

This investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team.