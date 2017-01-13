Save the Date!!

On Saturday Jan. 28, at Faith Lutheran Church in Vista, Miss Teen Pride of Vista, Aleena Record, will be hosting a fashion show to benefit Operation HOPE-Vista.

Ms. Record, along with IB CAS Character Leaders from Vista High School and The Pride of Vista Lions are working together for this event. There will be Hors devours, beverages, vendors, raffles, door-prizes and fun! Some of our local Vista merchants, Garment Gourmet and Twice on Main Street, will be show casing their clothing and accessories. J.E. Fashion, Jamberry and Chico’s Women’s clothing will also be shown. In addition, Chico’s at the Forum in Carlsbad will be holding a style party on a future date for guest and friends from this fashion show.

Operation HOPE-Vista is a year round shelter serving homeless families with children and single women in North County San Diego. The shelter relies on community support from volunteers and donors for their basic needs. The shelter does not have a kitchen facility so meals are provided by local organizations, individuals, and faith communities. Operation HOPE-Vista is a unique shelter in that families are offered a private family bedroom as well as a single women’s shared bedroom. This allows families to begin reclaiming a stable family dynamic immediately which enhances the ability to recover their self-sufficiency.

If you want to support this cause, if you want to see a fabulous fashion show, if you want to have a good time, then this is the event for you!

Ms. Record has already received tremendous support for raffle items from our local area restaurants and businesses. She is selling individual tickets for the fashion show for $25 and seeking sponsorship of tables for $200. She is encouraging larger businesses to sponsor a table or two for this non-profit event. Her goal is to raise $1500 for the shelter to help offset a small part of the needs for clothing, food and necessary supplies.

Ms. Record asks that you join her in this endeavor and come together as a community to support this worthy cause. In addition to holding the title of Miss Teen Pride of Vista, Ms. Record is a Sophomore and AP Honors student at Vista High School. She enjoys making jewelry and can been found on Sundays in the Nursery of her home Church, Calvary Chapel Vista, holding and loving on the babies.