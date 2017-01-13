Save the Date!!

Miss Teen Pride of Vista Aleena Record is hosting a fashion show to benefit Operation Hope-Vista on Saturday Jan. 28 at Faith Lutheran Church here in Vista. Ms. Record, IB CAS Character Leaders from Vista High School and The Pride of Vista Lions are collaborating together for this event. There will be Hors devours, beverages, vendors, raffles, door-prizes and fun! Some of our local Vista Merchants; Garment Gourmet & Twice on Main Street, will be show casing their clothing and accessories. J.E. Fashion,

and Chico’s Women’s clothing will also be shown. Chico’s at the Forum in Carlsbad will be holding a style party on a future date for guest and friends from the fashion show.

Ms. Record has already received tremendous support for raffle items from our local area restaurants and businesses. She is selling individual tickets for $25 and seeking sponsorship of tables for $200. She is encouraging larger businesses to sponsor a table or two for this non-profit event. Her goal to raise $1500 for the shelter to help offset a small part of the needs for clothing, food and necessary supplies. Operation Hope-Vista is a year round shelter serving homeless families with children and single women in North County San Diego.

The shelter relies on community support from volunteers and donors for their basic needs. The shelter does not have a kitchen facility so meals are provided by local organizations, individuals, and faith communities. Ms. Record asks that you join her in this en devour and come together as a community to support this worthy cause. Ms. Record is a Sophomore and AP Honors student at Vista High School, enjoys making jewelry and can been found on Sundays in the Nursery of her home Church, Calvary Chapel Vista, holding and loving on the babies.