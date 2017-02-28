Farm To Fork Produces A Bounty For Vista High Students

Ray Huard…The mashed turnips were a bit of a surprise for Crystal Flores.

“It’s got a strong taste. I don’t hate it,” said Flores, one of about 150 people who sampled everything from glazed roast duck to sweet and sour cabbage with beans at Vista High School’s recent Farm to Fork dining experience.

Maybe not so much for the turnips, but Flores said she was delighted by the wide array of dishes.

“I’m trying things I never tried before,” Flores said. “The quiche was fantastic, really, really good.”

Started in the 2013-2014 school year, Farm to Fork is a chance for students in Vista High School’s agriculture and culinary arts programs to showcase their work.

Culinary students prepare the food they serve at the event, using produce and meats raised and grown on campus by students in the agriculture program.

“This is the kind of program we need for our kids,” said Board of Education Trustee Rosemary Smithfield. “I love everything about it.”

The menu included cider-brined turkey sliders with cranberry mayonnaise, pulled pork sliders, beef roast, baked ham, beef meatballs in marinara sauce, stuffed mushrooms, deviled eggs, broccoli with garlic butter, Asian ramen coleslaw, golden and red beets, beef heart and barley stew, garlic braised beef shank, lamb burger sliders, pork chops, lamb chops, grilled pork shoulder steak, radishes and carrots.

Trustee Cipriano Vargas was partial to the lamb. “It’s delicious,” said Vargas, a Vista High School graduate who took the agriculture course, but before Farm to Fork was part of the program.

Vargas, who is a teacher, said the agriculture courses helped him hone his public speaking skills as he gave presentations to various groups explaining the program.

About 100 students are in the agriculture program this year, said Sara Benner, the teacher in charge of it. “What they get at this particular event is pride,” Benner said of Farm to Fork. “They get to show off what they do behind the scenes.”

The same goes for the 120 students in culinary, said Chef Kim Plunkett.

“They’re so proud and energized,” Plunkett said. “At the end of an event like this, they can say, ‘We did a good job, we wowed everybody.’”

Senior culinary student Mario Santiago, 17, said that he likes the reaction he gets when people sample the food.

“I just like seeing them smile when they eat the food, that’s what I like most,” Mario said.

Senior Jennifer Quinonez said that she likes collaborating with the students in the agriculture program. “It brings the classes together,” Jennifer said.

Senior Mansera Martinez, 17, a student in the agriculture program and vice president of Future Farmers of America at Vista High School, said she likes showing off the skills students learn in the culinary and agriculture programs, “We’re able to promote both programs and show how we take it to the real world,” Mansera said. “We’re also able to educate the public about what we do behind the scenes.”

Senior Valerie Wolf, 18, president of Future Farmers of America, said that she likes Farm to Fork because it it’s a chance to see how the work she does “turns into something people actually enjoy.”

Kevin Jackson, whose son, Tyrik, is a culinary student, proclaimed the Farm to Fork to be “awesome.” “I think it’s great,” said Jackson, a sentiment shared by Tyrik’s grandmother, Twanda Dortly.

“I didn’t have to cook it, that’s the main thing,” Dortly said.