FARM BUREAU SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR AG-STUDENTS

Fallbrook, CA – On April 13, 2017 the San Diego County Farm Bureau is hosting a four player scramble golf tournament benefiting the Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund. With the average age of a farmer at 66, now more than ever we need to invest in and encourage our youth to pursue an education and career in agriculture to revitalize and cultivate the future of farming. The scholarship tournament will be held at Pala Mesa Resort on Thursday, April 13th, with lunch beginning at noon and a shotgun start at 1 pm. A banquet and awards ceremony will follow at the completion of play around 5pm.

Tournament proceeds support the Farm Bureau scholarships given to students pursing degrees in agriculture related fields. Scholarships are awarded to students entering their freshman year of college through masters/doctorate level programs. In 2016, the scholarship committee awarded $22,500 to 12 students. Cumulatively from all tournaments over the past 17 years, $289,650 has been awarded to 277 San Diego area students.

The tournament is a fun-filled day with extra games, prizes, raffle and more! Pala Mesa Resort proves to be a stellar spot for golfers with and without handicaps. Play is open to the public. To register, please go to www.sdfarmbureau.org/golf or call Taylor at the San Diego Farm Bureau at 760-745-3023. Can’t join us but still want to contribute? Please consider a sponsorship!

The San Diego County Farm Bureau is a non-profit organization supporting the more than 5,700 farms within the county. Ranking 12th in the nation, San Diego boasts top crops in nursery, avocados, tomatoes, citrus, poultry, mushrooms, and strawberries. Almost 70% of San Diego County Farms are 1-9 acres and nearly 20% are operated by women. San Diego county has more certified organic growers than any other county in the nation with more than 400 certified organic farms and San Diego is home to 44 certified Farmers Markets throughout the county. The mission of the Farm Bureau is to foster San Diego agriculture through education, public relations, and public policy advocacy in order to promote the economic viability, sustainability, and community building of agriculture. For more information, visit www.sdfarmbureau.org.

