Farm Bill Forum San Diego: Hunger, Poverty, and Agriculture

The Farm Bill is a massive bill passed by Congress roughly every five years. The current bill expires next year. The Farm Bill affects every corner of the American food system, from what food farmers grow, to whether affordable, healthy food is available in your community, and how to address food security. In fact, over 80% of the Farm Bill budget supports critical food assistance programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed), and the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) Grant Program. It also funds some of the largest land conservation programs in the country, international food aid, and dozens of other programs that influence what ends up on your plate.

Come learn about the Farm Bill and let's envision a healthier food future for San Diego!

Speakers: 
Lorette Picciano, Executive Director, Rural Coalition

A. L. Anderson-Lazo, Evaluator, Rural Coalition

Anahid Brakke, Executive Director, San Diego Hunger Coalition

Eric Larson, Executive Director, San Diego County Farm Bureau

Claire O’Connor, Staff Attorney and Policy Analyst, NRDC

Erica Phung, Senior Government Relations Director for Southern California, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

Parke Troutman, Planning and Policy Development Specialist, County of San Diego HHSA Registration: Seating is very limited and registration is almost full!

