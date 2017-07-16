Loading...
Farm Bill Forum San Diego: Hunger, Poverty, and Agriculture

By   /  July 16, 2017  /  No Comments

San Diego Food System Alliance Wednesday, July 26th 9:00am-4:30pm  Leichtag Commons
The Farm Bill is a massive bill passed by Congress roughly every five years. The current bill expires next year. The Farm Bill affects every corner of the American food system, from what food farmers grow, to whether affordable, healthy food is available in your community, and how to address food security. In fact, over 80% of the Farm Bill budget supports critical food assistance programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed), and the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) Grant Program. It also funds some of the largest land conservation programs in the country, international food aid, and dozens of other programs that influence what ends up on your plate.
Come learn about the Farm Bill and let’s envision a healthier food future for San Diego!Speakers:

  • Lorette Picciano, Executive Director, Rural Coalition
  • A. L. Anderson-Lazo, Evaluator, Rural Coalition
  • Anahid Brakke, Executive Director, San Diego Hunger Coalition
  • Eric Larson, Executive Director, San Diego County Farm Bureau
  • Claire O’Connor, Staff Attorney and Policy Analyst, NRDC
  • Erica Phung, Senior Government Relations Director for Southern California, American Heart Association/American Stroke Association
  • Parke Troutman, Planning and Policy Development Specialist, County of San Diego HHSA

Registration:

Seating is very limited and registration is almost full!
Tickets are $15 and includes a light breakfast, farm-to-table lunch, and snacks/ coffee for the afternoon.
Reserve Tickets Now
Event Sponsors:The Farm Bill Forum is an activity supported by Live Well San Diego: Healthy Works, and hosted by the San Diego Food System Alliance and University of California, San Diego Center for Community Health. This forum supports the Live Well San Diego vision for a healthy, safe and thriving region.

Gourmet lunch is prepared by Berry Good Food Foundation with produce from Coastal Roots Farms.
  • Filed Under: North County

