Farewell to ArtBeat

Pat Murphy….On Saturday, Jan. 28, a very sad hearted group convened at ArtBeat on Main Street. It was like attending a wake. There was food, music, and Pinatas. People were cheerfully greeting each other but the party signified that it was the end of line for Vista’s beloved Art Gallery. The event was titled “Broken HeARTS Bash”.

The turnout was immense. At times it was wall to wall people and the line for wine went out the back door. I’m sure the owner, Kait Matthews, wished every night at the Gallery had been so well attended. However, attendance wasn’t the reason they are packing up on Sunday and Monday. The building has been sold and I’ve been told the new owner plans on opening up a sushi restaurant.

Council Member Amanda Young Rigby came by to wish Kait and all the artists that called this place home, well. Rigby has been a big supporter of ArtBeat on Main Street. She is also a Supporter of the Vista Art Foundation and a strong advocate for the large artist presence here in Vista. She said, “How sad to see this closing” ”I don’t want to see Vista lose this gem” “This is so important to the heart of the community.”

Oceanside Main Street Program Manager Gumaro Escarcega and his beautiful wife were also attending. It was fitting that they came to say good-by. Gumaro had been the executive Director of the Vista Village Business Association when ArtBeat opened the doors.

Musician David Taylor was supplying lighting and sound equipment for an array of entertainment that included; Chuck and friends, Luis Garzon, Louie, Coco and Lafe, Leng & friends, NCB (Lafe & The North County Band). Dean LeCrone was also at the Broken heart Bash. LeCrone who is well known for his Steampunk character, Atomic-Moo, is also an actor, writer, cartoonist and on this evening, a songwriter and singer.

Former Art Commissioner and School Board Member Angela Chunka was there to say good-by to her friends. She told me she would miss them and their secret wine bar. ArtBeat co-founder Kris Petersen, Paula Waring from the Chamber of Commerce, Robin Satori, Jaydon Sterling-Randall, Rick Randal, Gordon (Gordy) Krum, Dominic Guarner, Katinka Clementsimta, and many of the artists that had been showing their talents came for this bitter sweet night. Gordy put it into prospective when he said, “We are just a caterpillar turning into a chrysalis and growing towards a beautiful butterfly.

Kait Matthews was praised by all as being an inspiration to thousands of artists. She was credited with bringing Art and Culture to Downtown Vista. Kait, in turn, claimed that Vista is a “cultural and artistic hub.” She told me that everything was going into storage while she looked for another location near downtown Vista. All she needs is 3800 Sq. Ft.

That’s all that is needed for the chrysalis to open and for a beautiful new ArtBeat to appear. Just 3800 Sq. Ft. so let’s all help. If you know of anyone with that amount of available space in or near the downtown area, contact Amanda Young Rigby. Let’s keep this gem in Vista.

http://artbeatonmainstreet.com/

http://artbeatonmainstreet.com/about/gallery

https://www.facebook.com/RobinSatori11

http://cityofvista.com/city-government/city-council/amanda-young-rigby

http://www.randallartranch.com/

http://www.mainstreetoceanside.com/

http://deanlecrone.com/