Family Owned and Operated Shaks Mediterranean Bistro Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

TR Robertson –The Shakarjian Family has arrived in Downtown Vista bringing with them their delicious Mediterranean recipes and opening Shaks Mediterranean Bistro in the former location of Vista Village Café at 406 Main St. The Shakarjian’s are 24 year residents of Vista and formerly owned the Armenian Café in Carlsbad, closed due to the purchase and opening of a new hotel in Carlsbad. They were at the Carlsbad location for 30 years.

Eddie Shakarjian and his wife Lisa are extremely excited about opening in Downtown Vista. They complemented Kevin Ham, Economic Development Director, and John Conley, Community Development Director, from the City of Vista Offices, for their help and assistance in bringing Shaks to Vista. Eddie said finding the Vista location was an amazing stroke of luck as they were almost “handed the keys” to the former Vista Village Café location as former owners Sandy, Albert, Elizabeth and Fred Nazarian were ready to retire from the restaurant business at the time the Shakarjian’s were looking for a new location to re-open their Mediterranean food restaurant.

Eddie and Lisa are especially proud that their family has joined them in the new location. The Shak’s President is their first son Matthew. Second son Andrew cooks in the kitchen, daughter Leah is the floor manager and third son Luke is the Big Boss. Leah also continues to assist with public relations at the Vista Community Gardens Assisted Living Home. Matthew was the maintenance manager for Vista Gardens before joining the family restaurant in Vista.

The Shakarjian’s have been married for 34 years. Eddie was born in Syria, raised for the early portion of his life in Lebanon, spent 7 years in New Jersey before arriving in California. Eddie said he feels and has been told he was born to be a cook. He and Lisa said their food reflects traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern recipes from their mothers and grandmothers. They have kept the menu basically the same as the former Carlsbad location, with the exception of a few new items on the menu.

The sizable menu offers people a variety of choices. The Shakarjian’s are especially proud of their Gyros. Shaks first customer, Marjorie Love, selected a Gyro with the special Shaks Garlic Dip for her lunch choice. The Shaks Garlic Dip is to die for, with a secret mix of items, all designed by Eddie’s grandmother. The restaurant offers a variety of salads, the Tabouleh looking especially tasty. They also offer a number of choices of Kebob’s, Falafel’s, Cheese and Spinach pies, Pitas and Bowls, and much, much more. All of the beef items are made from filet mignon. Shaks also offers burgers, including specialty burgers like the Feta Bacon Burger and The Shak Attack. There is an exciting Starter menu where patrons can begin with Hummus, Dolmas, or the Main Street Mezza or Shaks Mezza. The Mezza includes hummus, Baba Ghannooj, the garlic dip, Tzatziki, Falafels, Dolmas, Feta, Kalamata olives and more.

Along with the incredible menu Shaks offers wines, cocktails that include the Shaks Mary and craft beers like Mother Earth’s Cali Creamin as well as some Armenian and Lebanese beers.

On Saturdays and Sundays Shaks will be open for breakfast from 8 am until 2 pm. A number of Belgian waffle dishes are served along with omelets and scrambletts that include Kebobs with eggs. Eggs are offered any style including a Shaks eggs benedict or California benedict. The Soujouk and eggs is Armenian beef sausage with eggs. Breakfast cocktails are also served.

Eddie said Shaks and the family appreciates all of the help and support people have shown them through the years. He wanted to let everyone know the family eats the dishes they make for their customers, enjoying the recipes that have been passed down through the years. Thirty years of restaurant experience is poured into the Shaks Mediterranean Bistro. Everything made in the kitchen is fresh made on the spot, nothing sits around in the back area. The large indoor eating area also has an outdoor area that is dog friendly and the fire pits on the side will soon be lit.

Try a new restaurant in Downtown Vista and support another great local business as well as enjoying some incredible food. Call 760-720-2233 or go to www.shaksbistro.com for more information.