Family Movie Night! “Home Alone”

By   /  December 3, 2018  /  No Comments

 home-alone-website

Family Movie Night! Bring the whole family to play in the snow when gates open at 5:30 p.m., at Moonlight Amphitheatre and then snuggle up under the stars for the family favorite holiday film, “Home Alone.” Cheer on 8-year old Kevin McCallister as he protects his home from a pair of burglars after he is accidentally left alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

Saturday, December 8, 2018 – Gates Open at 5:30 pm – Movie at 7:00 pm

TICKETS:
Orchestra Section $10 – Reserved Section $10 – Fringe Section $10 – Reserved Lawn $5 – General Lawn (upper hill) $5

