Family Fun Time A Oceanside Library

A Family Literacy Event Debut

Oceanside Public Library invites the community to Family Fun Time at the Library event on Saturday, October 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms and courtyard at 330 N. Coast Highway. Oceanside READS Adult Literacy Program will be debuting its first LEARN Together event for families as they enjoy music and book themed activities.

Families will delight in an interactive musical performance by Joyful Jumping Music, an internationally recognized early childhood music and movement program. Other activities will include a book walk, prize drawing, crafts, and a play area. All book themed, of course!

Oceanside Public Library is proud to introduce LEARN Together, a new family literacy program, in partnership with Oceanside READS adult literacy services. The program is designed to support families with adult learners to encourage education in the home. Oceanside READS provides support to adults learning to read and write in English, complete their GED, develop computer skills, pursue citizenship, and other life skills. LEARN Together programs are designed to help adult learners with school aged children to create an involved, fun, and responsive learning environment in their homes.

This program is made possible through funding from California Library Literacy Services and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information on Oceanside Public Library programs and services, please visit the Library’s website at oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600. For more information regarding Oceanside’s literacy programs, please call 760-435-5680.