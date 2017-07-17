Family Fun Fest Celebrated in Vista

Cindy Tyler, Writer…. More than 1,000 people crowded into the Brengle Terrace Park baseball fields on Saturday afternoon for the city’s fifth annual Family Fun Fest, followed by this year’s second movie in the park, “Moana.”

At the City of Vista booth, city officials and employees provided information on a wide variety of city policies and services and had fun with a big wheel that allowed visitors to win prizes such as sunglasses, wrist bands, tote bags, and Wave water park passes. Other booths, manned by organizations such as Think Blue, the County Library, Alta Vista Gardens, Vista Irrigation District, Vista Community Clinic, CERT, the Sheriff’s Department, Vista Fire, the Vista Pedestrian Safety Initiative, and the Miss Vista Scholarship pageants, provided information about public safety and other services available to Vista residents.

Photos by Cindy Tyler

Fun activities provided by City of Vista recreation leaders gave children a chance to get their faces painted, try their hand at arts and crafts, and participate in games such as a water balloon toss. Free bounce houses and inflatable slides were very popular, as was the food booth where the smell of kettle corn and cool image of shaved ice attracted a queue of hungry visitors all afternoon. The City provided free bottled water for all visitors, distributed with the help of representatives from the Miss Vista and Mr. Vista pageants, although the Mr. Vista guys occasionally requested a brief hula hoop demonstration in exchange for a bottle of water.

As the sun began to set and everyone got ready to settle in for Moana, the Miss Vista and Mr. Vista court members handed out glow sticks provided by the City. Hilarity resulted when eager children mobbed Mr. Vista Prince Freddy Ramirez, and he led them on a fun chase around the field. “He looked like the pied piper,” pageant director Laura Bednar commented.

The final movie in the park this summer will be “Sing,” on the Brengle Terrace ball fields on August 12, beginning at 8:00 p.m.