Family-Friendly Art Lesson “Embosses” you with Foil!

The Center’s Education Department Offers Free Art Lesson

Escondido, CA. – August, 2019 — The Education Department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting another free 2nd Saturday art lesson on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Express your creativity during a free, family-friendly, one-hour art activity! This month’s lesson focuses on embossing, a process of creating raised relief images. Taking inspiration from Edgar Degas’ prints on view in the Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle exhibition in our museum, you will then use your embossing to create a print of your own. After the lesson, head over to the museum to view the exhibition for free!



Held the 2nd Saturday of every month, lessons include all materials, are adaptable for diverse learning levels, and are led by a Center Teaching artist. Seating is limited and registration is required. Sign up using the link below.



The free art lesson is from 10am-11am and space is limited and seats are available on a first-come, first- serve basis. Lessons take place in Studio 2. For easy access, park near the Boys & Girls Club in the public parking lot

off of Woodward Ave. and N. Escondido Blvd., and enter the studio hallway near the Grape Day Park entrance by the Escondido Historical Train Depot.

For questions or additional information about this program, please contact Education Program Coordinator, Laurissa Rudgers, at 760-839-4176 or lrudgers@artcenter.org.

For more information, visit

http://artcenter.org/event/2nd-saturday-foil-relief-print/

All events at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido can be found at ArtCenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities.

The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in

the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido

Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and

ticket information, visit artcenter.org.