Family Dollar in Vista Launches In-Store Donation Campaign

To Support The Boys & Girls Club of Vista

Vista, CA– From now until December 26, Family Dollar’s customers in Vista can donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register to help support The Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

Family Dollar is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to host a national cause marketing campaign during the holiday season that will be featured in stores around the U.S. From November 1 – December 26, Family Dollar’s customers will have the opportunity to donate $1, $3 or $5 at register to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and our local Vista locations. This promotion will mark the fourth year of their partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Family Dollar has always been a good community partner and friend of the Club,” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “because of the generosity of Family Dollar and our community we are able to provide a safe and engaging place for kids when school is out. Every dollar invested enables us to serve our members and provide an opportunity for them to learn, explore and develop their full potential.”

Our local Family Dollar Stores can be found at:

1281 N. Santa Fe, and

Avenue or 943 E Vista Way

About Family Dollar …For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise appeals to shoppers in more than 8,200 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.familydollar.com.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista …Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista