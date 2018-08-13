Family Dollar in Vista Launches In-Store Donation Campaign

In Support of the boys & Girls Club of Vista…

Vista, CA– From now through August 28, Family Dollar’s customers in Vista can donate $1, $2 or $3 at the register to help support The Boys & Girls Club of Vista.

Family Dollar is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to host a national cause marketing campaign during the back-to-school shopping season that will be featured in stores across the U.S. From now through August 28 Family Dollar’s customers will have the opportunity to donate $1, $2 or $3 at the register to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and our local Vista locations. This promotion will mark the fifth year of their partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Family Dollar is a great community partner,” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “because of the generosity of Family Dollar and their patrons we are able to provide great programming for our local kids who need the most support. Every dollar invested enables us to serve our members and provide an opportunity for them to learn, explore and develop their full potential.”

Our local Family Dollar Stores can be found at:

1281 N. Santa Fe, and

943 E Vista Way

About Family Dollar … For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise appeals to shoppers in more than 8,200 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Helping families save on the items they need with everyday low prices creates a strong bond with customers who refer to their neighborhood store as “my Family Dollar.” Family Dollar, headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. of Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.familydollar.com.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista… Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2,600 youth ages 5-18 each year, and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org

https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubVista

https://twitter.com/BGCVista