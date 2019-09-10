Family Band Brings “Blood Harmony Rock”

To Hidden City Music Series – Daring Greatly Performs on Friday, September 20th!

Escondido, CA. – September, 2019 — Join us at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido for our new summer series: Hidden City Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

Daring Greatly

On Friday, September 20th, “family band” Daring Greatly perform at the Center starting at 7pm.

After opening for top headlining acts such as The Doobie Brothers, Bon Jovi and The Struts, the classic rock/soul family band known as Daring Greatly, consists of a father, his 2 adult sons and their 2 best friends continue to set the model for how a band can be successful in an independent and healthy music scene.

The forever lasting “woodstock” vibes are being channeled back from the 60’s and 70’s with their mesmerizing 5-part vocal harmonies – attached with a strikingly simple message to be free, be courageous and to fall in love with as many things as possible!

Originally from Calgary, Alberta – the group has been touring all over the United States and Canada for the last 4 years.

They have released 2 full-length albums; ‘Cornerstones’ (2016) and ‘Works of Art’ (2017) and are now signed to muSIC House (Socially Intelligent Collective) – an independent record label based in Encinitas, CA.

Get more information about their performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-daring-greatly/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar.

Hidden City Sounds music series is generously sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union and White Board Risk and Insurance Solutions.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

