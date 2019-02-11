“Familiar” Looks at Traditions, Rituals, Customs and the Strains of Marriage and Family

TR Robertson

There’s nothing like family. This couldn’t be more true in Danai Gurira’s drama, “Familiar”, currently on stage at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre. Family can drive you crazy, make you laugh, make you cry, be there for you or at times keep you in the dark. These are a few of the situations that arise when Donald and Marvelous Chinyaramwira’s daughter, Tendikayi, plans to have a traditional African wedding ceremony, much to the confusion of her mom, and to complicate things even more, Aunt Anne arrives from Zimbabwe and throws the household into total chaos.

Award winning playwright and actress Danai Gurira, is familiar with the traditions and customs of Zimbabwe, having lived in the African nation with her parents, moving back to the states to go to college. Her play deals with a Zimbabwean family that has moved to the states, Minnesota, and now identifies with the “American lifestyle”. The daughters in the family have varying opinions about Africa. Tendikayi is a successful lawyer hoping to take over her father’s firm when he retires and her sister Nyasha is searching for her own identity, having just returned to Minnesota after a trip to Zimbabwe. Tendikayi’s fiancé, Chris, is white, and completely receptive to her marriage ceremony wishes, as well as being accepted, for the most part, by her family. Mother, Marvelous, has pushed the traditional ways out of her life and when her sister, Anne, arrives from Zimbabwe, the tension builds and builds. Marvelous had no idea she was going to arrive. It seems Donald had arranged this. Sister Margaret, a geology professor, who seems to be always looking for some sort of get rich quick scheme, tries to mediate, in her own way, between the other two. The marriage tradition Chris and Tendikayi will go through will be led by Anne. It is called roora, a Shona bridegroom ceremony Chris and his brother Brad must take part in. Tendikayi’s mother, Marvelous, wants no part in this taking place in her home and let’s everyone know this in great detail. The mixing of cultures and traditions are treated with both respect and with humor. Mix in the tension between the three sisters, the tension between Tendikayi and her sister, Nyasha, the tension between Chris and Brad and tension between Donald and Marvelous, as well as a deep family secret that will turn everything about this marriage into glorious chaos and turmoil in Act II.

Seven of the eight actors and actresses in the play are making their debut at the Old Globe

Theatre. A wonderful casting of performers is the key to the success of any play and the casting for “Familiar” could not have been any better. To go to any play and feel you are seeing the real people presenting their lives on stage means these performers have taken to heart what the playwright has written and as an audience you feel even deeper for what the performers are presenting on stage.

Danny Johnson, as Donald Chinyaramwira, shows great range as a concerned father, a husband who wants to appease his wife, a husband that wants peace in his household, and a husband who begins to question what his life has been and is becoming. Danny, making his globe debut, has performed on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in television and film. Playing his wife, Marvelous, is Cherene Snow, who has performed on Broadway and throughout the country. Cherene presents Marvelous as a woman who is opinionated, definitely in control of the household and use to getting her way the majority of the time, but a woman who may have lost touch with her husband. She is also a woman who has pushed personal feelings about who she is, where she is from and the traditions and customs of her birthplace further and further back in her mind. Cherene’s passion with this roll will explode in Act II.

Playing Marvelous’s sisters, Anne and Margaret, also making their Globe debut, are Ramona Keller as Margaret and Wandachristine as Anne. These two sisters could not be more different. Margaret moves through most of the play with a wine glass in her hand. Ramona presents Margaret as the gregarious sister, a bit flighty and funny, but a sister proud of her culture, yet a sister fully established in the American lifestyle. Anne, on the other hand, lives in Zimbabwe, deals with the situations there and the poverty and lifestyle around her. She completely wants the family to recognize and support where they are from and the customs and associated traditions. Wandachristine is completely engrossed in presenting this on stage, so much so many in the

audience feel Anne is pushing a little too hard. But Anne has been brought to the states for a reason and boy does she drop a bombshell on the family.

Playing Marvelous’s daughters, Nyasha and Tendikayi, and making their Globe debut, are Zakiya Young as Tendikayi and Olivia Washington as Nyasha. Both actresses present the conflicted sisters with ease. These sisters are drastically different, have different agendas, different concerns, yet they both want to make sure they are heard in their own way. Passionate performances by both Zakiya and Olivia.

Playing the two brothers, Chris and Brad, are Anthony Comis as Brad, making his Globe debut and Lucas Hall as Chris, who is returning to the Globe in his seventh production. Chris is the nervous fiancé of Tendikayi. He wants to do and say the right things, but is not afraid to try to fit into a situation that could be uncomfortable for some. There are several very funny moments between Donald and Chris and between Chris, Brad and Anne during the roora ceremony. Lucas, as Brad, also has a number of funny moments with Anne and especially with Nyasha. This certainly helps break some of the tension that builds throughout the play.

Edward Torres is returning to the Globe as the director for “Familiar”. His creative team consists of Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Jason Lyons, Sound Designers Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen, Composer Somi and Cultural Consultant Rufaro Gwarada. A beautiful multi-leveled and multi-roomed upper class set was created for Donald and Marvelous’s home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This is a play that will take the audience through a full range of emotions as well as a deeper understanding of a small portion of the customs of a country most Americans know little about. It is a great learning experience for all who attend and the twist in Act II will surprise the most ardent play goer. “Familiar” will play at The Old Globe until March 3rd. Tickets are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org or call 619-234-5623.