Fallbrook Warrior Coach Darius Pickett

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Fallbrook High School-Fallbrook, CA-7-31-18: After their last berth in the CIF football tournament berth in 2015 under former head coach Kyle Williams the Warriors of Fallbrook finished in the last 2 years with identical 1-9 records, this squad is hungry for football in 2018 under second year coach Darius Pickett. Last year the Warriors JV finished with a 4-6 record and is looking for room to improve.

“Our team is looking good and is excited about the season these kids have been working hard since we started spring football Jake McBroom at quarterback and Jalon Webb will be leaders for our squad and we expect a lot out of them.” said Head Fallbrook Warrior Head Coach Darius Pickett

“On the offensive line we lost a lot many were seniors last year but we have 1 returning lineman in Darius Watson who will be a leader for us. We had some guys who came up from the JV squad who contributed to our ballclub. The squad knows that we expect a lot from them.” said Coach Pickett

“On the receiving side we have Luke Conley and Will Gross returning which will be huge for us and they need to step up their responsibilities for us. ” said Coach Pickett

“On defense we return one individual, who we’re counting on, Joseph Portillo. Coming back Alex Person and Corbin Nash were both injured last year we are hoping to see the defense improve with help from them on the defensive line along with Darius Watson who helped us last year.” said Coach Pickett.