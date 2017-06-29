Loading...
Fallbrook Village Association’s Events

June 29, 2017

July 7th… We are partnering with Christiansen Amusements to bring a family fun event to downtown Fallbrook. Keep your eye out for coupons and promotions to use at the carnival!
Food, Carnival, Beer & Wine and Live Music!
Beer & Wine Garden located @ the 139 S. Main Ave. parking lot with direct access to the Carnival’s opening night in the Library Plaza Lot.
Live Music | Big Rye & the Mercenaries – Local Beer | Fallbrook Brewing Company  – Wine & Margaritas too!
$5 Entry into Beer & Wine Garden, includes 1 complimentary drink (alcholic or non-alcholic options) & KIDS ARE FREE!
Please no dogs.

July 21    Rock the Block! – Free event! 

Full street closure, classic cars, vendors, kids zone, beer & wine garden in the Vince Ross Village Square, live music and much more! 
Food vendors, face painting, activities, kids zone and so much more!
Beer & Wine Garden — $5 entry includes 1 complimentary drink (alcholic or non-alcholic options) & KIDS ARE FREE!
Live Music | Tony Suraci  – Beer | Fallbrook Brewing Company  – Wine | Casa Teine Vista Winery
No dogs please!

AUGUST 4th …..     National Night Out with the Sheriff’s Department. – Free event!

Sheriff vehicles, activities and more. Vendors, food, classic cars, kids zone, beer & wine garden in the Vince Ross Village Square, live music and much more!
Beer & Wine Garden — $5 entry includes 1 complimentary drink (alcholic or non-alcholic options) & KIDS ARE FREE!
Live Music | Sugaray Rayford Band – Wine | Casa Tiene Vista Winery Beer | Fallbrook Brewing Company
No dogs please.

