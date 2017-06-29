Fallbrook Village Association’s Events

July 7th… We are partnering with Christiansen Amusements to bring a family fun event to downtown Fallbrook. Keep your eye out for coupons and promotions to use at the carnival!

Food, Carnival, Beer & Wine and Live Music!

Beer & Wine Garden located @ the 139 S. Main Ave. parking lot with direct access to the Carnival’s opening night in the Library Plaza Lot.

Live Music | Big Rye & the Mercenaries – Local Beer | Fallbrook Brewing Company – Wine & Margaritas too!

$5 Entry into Beer & Wine Garden, includes 1 complimentary drink (alcholic or non-alcholic options) & KIDS ARE FREE!

Please no dogs.

July 21 Rock the Block! – Free event!

Full street closure, classic cars, vendors, kids zone, beer & wine garden in the Vince Ross Village Square, live music and much more!

Food vendors, face painting, activities, kids zone and so much more!

Beer & Wine Garden — $5 entry includes 1 complimentary drink (alcholic or non-alcholic options) & KIDS ARE FREE!

Live Music | Tony Suraci – Beer | Fallbrook Brewing Company – Wine | Casa Teine Vista Winery

No dogs please!

AUGUST 4th ….. National Night Out with the Sheriff’s Department. – Free event!

Sheriff vehicles, activities and more. Vendors, food, classic cars, kids zone, beer & wine garden in the Vince Ross Village Square, live music and much more!

Beer & Wine Garden — $5 entry includes 1 complimentary drink (alcholic or non-alcholic options) & KIDS ARE FREE!

Live Music | Sugaray Rayford Band – Wine | Casa Tiene Vista Winery Beer | Fallbrook Brewing Company

No dogs please.