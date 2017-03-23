Fallbrook Vehicle Pursuit

At 6:01 p.m., Fallbrook deputies were working a probation compliance check when they spotted a wanted felon and probationer driving a vehicle. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on 33-year-old, Jose Jimenez, but he failed to yield and a traffic pursuit followed. Jimenez appeared to be the sole occupant of the vehicle but it was later learned he had two small children in the car, ages 4 and 6. The pursuit lasted 4 minutes, went approximately 1 ½ miles and reached speeds as high as 55 mph. At one point during the pursuit, Jimenez drove his vehicle at a responding unit causing that Deputy to veer from the road to avoid a head on collision. The pursuit ended in the 200 block of N. Mission Road in the alleyway. Jimenez ran from deputies but was quickly apprehended. Jimenez and the two children were not injured. The children were released to family members.

Jimenez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a felony warrant for probation violation, 2800.2 VC – Felony Reckless Evading, 245(c) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer, 273a PC – Felony Child Endangerment and 69 PC – Felony Resisting Arrest.