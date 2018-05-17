Fallbrook standout Brandon Sandoval shines with Inland Empire 66ers

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer– May 16, 2018-Pete Lehr Field at Storm Stadium-Lake Elsinore, CA: Brandon Sandoval a former product out of Fallbrook High School is in his second year in the Los Angeles Angels farm system.

Brandon Sandoval: “Playing for Pat Walker for 3 years has been the greatest experience for me as he was my mentor and friend and has helped me out with my hitting fundamentals along with playing the outfield.”

After graduating from Fallbrook, Sandoval decided to enroll at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, CA where he lettered in baseball. After graduating from Vanguard University, Sandoval was drafted in the 27th round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft first round, in his first year he played for Inland Empire, Orem (Pioneer League) and Burlington Bees of the Midwest League.

“Being at Orem,UT was an interesting city in the Rocky Mountains and I hardly knew anyone but adjusted playing ball.” “Coming back here to play in the minors was like going back to high school but soon so adjusted playing ball everyday ” said Brandon Sandoval.

“Being in Burlington, IA was quite an experience I have never seen a lot of corn crops but I focused on baseball while playing in the Midwest.” ” In my second year of playing baseball, I’m adjusting in this league along with meeting top baseball prospects and talent. When I was younger I used to go to these games. said Brandon Sandoval

The Inland Empire 66ers defeat vs. the Lake Elsinore Storm by an 8-4 score the former Warrior went 1 for 5 with a single and 1 RBI.

“My first at bat I saw a fastball the second pitch was a lower fastball and I hit a line drive to right field for the RBI single. I took a curve ball in the dirt for my first pitch and the second pitch was a slider I felt good after I hit the ball hard especially the grounder. I also hit the double play ball to the wrong spot. After each game you have to get over it and to move on.” said Brandon Sandoval. ” We played here at Lake Elsinore 3 weeks ago. As a kid growing up and playing ball in school I have seen some good ball players that have come out of this league and move onto MLB.

While in high school, the former Warrior lettered in basketball and baseball. In his first year in high school was on the JV baseball squad and 3 years made the varsity team under co coaches Marty Camacho and Pat Walker.