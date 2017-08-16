Fallbrook – San Diego Sheriff News Release: Wanted Person

At 12:03 p.m., Fallbrook Sheriff Deputies responded to E. Fallbrook Street and S. Main Avenue to assist another agency on a felony suspect who was possibly armed. The suspect had fled from the area and entered into a storm drain. A search of the storm drain by deputies and their canine partner was unsuccessful. Sheriff’s helicopter, ASTREA, assisted in the search and broadcasted a description of the suspect over their loud speaker. Shortly afterwards, a citizen telephoned Sheriff’s 911 operator and reported a possible subject matching the suspect description. Deputies located the subject and determined this was not the subject who fled from the initial stop. However, a 17-year-old companion was taken into custody on a Juvenile Detention Order issued by the courts.

Shortly after the juvenile was taken into custody, another citizen reported seeing the felony suspect. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Old Stage Road and spotted the suspect who immediately ran from them. The suspect made his way to the roof of a duplex and began jumping from one roof to another. Deputies lost sight of the suspect and set up a perimeter around the area. A house to house search by Sheriff’s Deputies, Canine and ASTREA was conducted but the suspect was not located.

The suspect has been identified as 32-yeart-old, Jerrad Matthew Reed and he currently has a felony warrant for his arrest. He is described as Native American, 6’00”, 180 lbs, has a shaved head with a pony tail. The subject may be armed. If seen do not contact and call 911.