Fallbrook -Residential Burglary Arrest

On 05/13/2019, at about 5:09 PM, Fallbrook deputies received a report of a residential burglary in progress. The homeowner had interrupted the suspect, later identified as 27-year old Isiah Hall, as he was stealing items from the garage. Hall fled from the residence and a search of the area was conducted by deputies and a Sheriff’s K-9.

Multiple witnesses directed deputies west along Highway 76 as the search progressed. Hall was eventually apprehended along Highway 76 as he walked westbound. The victim positively identified Hall as the suspect and he was arrested and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for residential burglary.



A short time later, another residential burglary was reported in Bonsall near the area where Hall was apprehended. After receiving the list of stolen items, deputies confirmed Hall had been in possession of some of those items at the time of his apprehension. There was enough probable cause to believe Hall had also committed the additional burglary and he was later booked on second residential burglary. Not all of the stolen property has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.