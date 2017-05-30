Loading...
Fallbrook- Motorcyclist Killed in Accident

May 30, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a collision with a Ford Mustang in the North County community of Fallbrook, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:56 p.m. in the 2600 block of Olive Hill Road south of the Fallbrook Airport, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the highway patrol the victim’s motorcycle went under the red Mustang.

No further information was immediately available and the accident remains under investigation by state and local authorities.

— City News Service

