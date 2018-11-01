Fallbrook Homicide

Updated information to a prior release:

The victim in this morning’s shooting in Fallbrook has been identified as twenty-year-old Yesneia Becerril of Fallbrook. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

The suspect in this murder has been identified as twenty-seven-year-old Oscar Rodas of Fallbrook. The suspect and victim had a prior dating relationship. Homicide detectives, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation Personnel, executed a search warrant at Rodas’ Fallbrook residence today in the 400 block of Ammunition Road. He has not yet been apprehended.

Oscar Rodas should be considered armed and dangerous and we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information about Rodas’ whereabouts is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Department. Rodas is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a “FVL” tattoo on his neck.

Previous news release….

This morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Fallbrook Deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of a shooting in the area of 1100 South Vine Street, in Fallbrook.

When deputies arrived moments later they discovered an unresponsive female victim on the ground with grave injuries to her upper body. Deputies, passerby’s and witnesses provided medical aid and performed CPR until North County Fire Department personnel arrived and

transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly before 2:00 a.m. The victim is a Hispanic female believed to be approximately twenty years old. Her name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notifications.

Other details of the shooting are being investigated by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at https://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/