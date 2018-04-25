Fallbrook High Wins Over Escondido High

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-4-24-18-Fallbrook High School-Fallbrook, CA: In a very key Valley League contest, the Fallbrook Warriors improve their record at 10-10 on the season after trailing 2-0 as the Cougars scored in the top of the first on sacrifice fly RBI’s by Gavin Jackson and Jason Cervantes.

The Warriors came back and tied the game in the bottom of the 4th at 2-2 as Joel Calhoun singled in Bake Caron for the first run and Colin Huff went 3 for 4 with 3 hits delivered a double into left centerfield tied the game at 2-2

In the bottom of the seventh Josue Navarro delivered the game winning single scoring Colin Huff with the winning run to pace Fallbrook to a 3-2 win.

Head Baseball Coach Martyn Camacho: “This win was huge for us in as how improved our ballclub is the power rankings on how the Division II squads are we need to be there for us to be in the playoffs any wins against good solid programs in Divisions that are ahead of us their are always good wins.”

Josue Navarro for Fallbrook on the game winning hit: ” I felt great at bat ,the kind of pitch that was thrown to me was a slider which was the main pitch that I hit for the game winning RBI.” “I hit the ball to right field for the game winning RBI.” ” Escondido is a good team I owe a lot of credit to pitcher Charlie Perkins Turner.” “Our team is playing with better chemistry by making contact with the ball better has improved along with our fielding and pitching that is how we will improve every game.

Zack Allegro gets the win for the Fallbrook Warriors at 1-0 as he pitched 7 innings gave up 6 hits 2 runs 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

with the loss Escondido falls to 9-8 These two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday in Escondido at 10:30 and 1:30 pm