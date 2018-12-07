Fallbrook High School Principal Resigns

Fallbrook High School Principal Larry Boone resigned this month from his position, which he had held since July 2015.

Boone left the district on Nov. 8, citing urgent personal matters, Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Hugo A. Pedroza said in a statement. Boone could not be reached for comment for this story. Pedroza declined to discuss Boone’s resignation and school board members did not respond to requests for comment.

Pedroza recruited Boone in 2015 as part of an effort to revitalize the high school, which had seen enrollment plummet by more than 20 percent from a high of 3,117 students in the 2008-’09 school year to about 2,000 now. Over the past two years, Boone presided over the restructuring of the high school into three “houses” named Freedom, Honor and Spirit. Each of those is assigned its own principal and counselors, in order to provide more personal attention to students.

He said the position dovetailed with his philosophy that students of all academic levels can learn at high levels. Boone, who is African-American, grew up in South Central Los Angeles, but rode a bus an hour and a half to the San Fernando Valley to attend middle and high schools in the middle-class communities of Sherman Oaks and Woodland Hills. The busing program was part of a desegregation effort in Los Angeles Unified School District, which aimed to help low-income students succeed by moving them to higher-performing schools in more affluent areas. Despite the long commute, Boone said the experience persuaded him that he could succeed in college.