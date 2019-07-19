Fallbrook Has New Football Coach

Loading...
July 18, 2019

David A. Willauer–In the early part of July, former Michigan football alum Jim Fisher was offered the job as head coach has resigned as football coach of the Fallbrook Warriors. He has decided to move back to Ann Arbor, MI where his wife the former Kristi Gannon accepted the head coaching position as field hockey coach for the Maize and Blue.

Jim Fisher agreed to help find his successor until July 12th. 
New head football coach Troy Everhart has been named the new head football coach of the Warriors. 

