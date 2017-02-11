Fallbrook Boys & Girl Basketball vs. Ramona High

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Fallbrook High School-Fallbrook, CA-2-10-17-The Fallbrook Lady Warriors keep their 4 game winning streak going and improve their record at 11-11 behind the 21 point performance of Cali Southwell and 19 points by Sarah Ahmadpour as they defeated the Lady Bulldogs of Ramona High by a 54-45 score.

The Lady Bulldogs at 10-16 as they snapped a 6 game winning streak were led by Julia Plantz led with 17, 12 by Hannah Nowakowski and 11 by Elexis Espina.

In the boys game, 19 points by Blake Seits, 13 by John Pierce and 12 by Jake Newman as they paced the Bulldogs of Ramona as they are currently on a 5 game winning streak as their record improves to 15-13 on the season as they defeated the Fallbrook Warriors at 9-17 by a 61-54 score. Kobe Stalings led the Warriors with 14 points and Warrior teammate Michael Rudolph with 12 as ride a 4 game losing streak.