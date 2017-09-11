Fallbrook: BEWARE OF PALA MESA RESORT GOLF SCORECARD ADVERTISING SCAM

PLEASE READ THIS IMPORTANT NOTICE!

BEWARE OF PALA MESA RESORT GOLFSCORECARD ADVERTISING SCAM

Due to the vigilance of a local business owner, an advertising scam has been brought to the attention of the

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The caller will say he is calling Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce members about an advertising opportunity with

the Pala Mesa Golf Club on their scorecards.

He is calling businesses of all kinds, members AND non-members alike.

He is selling advertising spots on scorecards and will send you artwork samples that look like these images here:

Pala Mesa Resort is NOT doing any advertising promotionsof this type at this time.

If you encounter this salesperson, please contact the District Attorney’s office in San Diego

at 619-531-3053.

or give us a call with the information.