Fallbrook Bar Robbery Attempt

Fallbrook, CA …On August 18, 2018 at about 2:03 AM, Deputies from the Fallbrook Substation responded to a radio call of gun shots fired at the Red Eye Saloon, 1448 South Mission Rd, Fallbrook. The call stated bar patrons were holding down a male who had a gun and had already fired one round.

Deputies arrived and saw two men holding down a Hispanic male, identified as 22 year-old Fidel Moreno. According to witnesses, Moreno had pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at bar patrons in the parking lot. Moreno demanded their wallets and phones then fired one shot into the air. Fearing for their safety, bar patrons rushed and tackled Moreno, holding him on the ground for responding deputies.

A 9MM pistol with a loaded 16 round magazine, and one spent shell casing were located on the ground next to where Moreno was being held. Moreno was in possession of two additional loaded 10 round magazines concealed in his left front pocket.

Moreno was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm and other firearms charges. He was booked at the Vista Jail.