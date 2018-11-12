Fallbrook Arson Arrest

Fallbrook, CA …On November 11, 2018, at approximately 12:15 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation received a report of a brush fire in the area of Ramona Drive and Pala Road. A deputy sheriff had already begun to investigate the observed smoke and arrived on scene as the call was being broadcast. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a white male adult walking away from what appeared to be the point of origin of the fire. The deputy immediately made contact with the suspect, who was identified as 34 year-old Brad Arands. Arands was disheveled and his behavior was highly suspicious. Arands was detained until the fire was controlled and a further investigation with fire personnel could be conducted.

The fire burned approximately five acres and immediately threatened numerous homes on the ridge to the west. One outbuilding was destroyed. Arands was subsequently arrested for felony arson and booked at the Vista Detention Facility.