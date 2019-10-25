Fall Tractor Show At Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

Vista, CA –Fall Antique Engine & Tractor Show 2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista. On going exhibits include: Running Steam Traction Engines, Stationary Steam Engines, N’Scale Model Railroad, Blacksmithing, Weaving & Spinning, Wheelwrights, Grist Mill, West Coast Clock & Watch Exhibit.

Sorghum Press Demonstration! …Saturday, October 26th

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to grow Sorghum here at the Museum, but we finally have a good sized crop that will be ready to be pressed during our Fall Tractor Show.

2nd Annual Kids Halloween Event During our Fall Antique Engine & Tractor Show Sunday, October 27th 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Kids in Costume get in FREE! …We’ll have different areas around the grounds for them to get candy and other prizes!

Plus keep an eye out for other games and activities that will be going on during our Antique Engine & Tractor Show.

We’ll also have our first ever Pumpkin Patch open for picking your own pumpkin and taking family pictures! For more details about our Fall Antique Engine & Tractor Show, Click Here!

Show Schedule*Changes to come!*

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Breakfast

Gates Open 10:00 a.m.: Sawmill Demo

10:30 a.m.: Gas Engine Row start up

10:30 a.m.: Milking Demo

1:00 p.m.: Antique Equipment Parade

1:45 p.m.: Pumpkin Pinata

2:00 p.m.: Threshing Demo

3:00 p.m.: Milking Demo

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum… a non-profit corporation, collects, preserves and displays examples of mechanical ingenuity and crafts associated with the early days of the American farm and rural community. The Museum offers educational and recreational opportunities to the public through exhibits, demonstrations, activities and programs displaying the art of invention fulfilling necessity.

Since 1976, our Museum has grown to become one of the premier educational and recreational facilities in North San Diego County. Our Museum’s collection focuses on 1849 through the early 1960’s era with exhibits that actively demonstrate early American life and technology. Unique from traditional Museums, our collection is maintained in operating condition and used during a wide range of events.