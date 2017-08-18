Fall Session – Vista Leadership Academy

The Vista Leadership Academy is a free seven week program held on consecutive Wednesday evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm (with the exception of one lunch hour city tour and the last session, “graduation” held on a Tuesday evening at a City Council meeting). The program is designed to help participants become better informed about the City’s many responsibilities and functions.

Participants will:

Learn how decisions are made, how city funds are allocated and how departments operate.

Meet the Mayor and City Council members, the City Manager, and Department directors.

Tour city facilities and development projects.

Discuss important issues such as planning, traffic, growth, city finances, and more.

Be recognized by the City Council during a City Council meeting

Registration

Vista Leadership Academy application – Fall 2017 (PDF Application – download).

Please fill in and return the application by e-mail (info@cityofvista.com); or mail to: Vista Leadership Academy, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084; or FAX: 760.639.6152; or drop the application by the Civic Center.

Please Note: Participants must be 18 years or older and either a Vista resident or business owner. Registration is limited and is being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, please contact the Communications Office at 760.643.5216 or at info@cityofvista.com.