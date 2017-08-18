Loading...
Fall Session – Vista Leadership Academy

Fall Session 2017: Sept. 13 – Oct. 24

The Vista Leadership Academy is a free seven week program held on consecutive Wednesday evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm (with the exception of one lunch hour city tour and the last session, “graduation” held on a Tuesday evening at a City Council meeting). The program is designed to help participants become better informed about the City’s many responsibilities and functions.

Participants will:

  • Learn how decisions are made, how city funds are allocated and how departments operate.
  • Meet the Mayor and City Council members, the City Manager, and Department directors.
  • Tour city facilities and development projects.
  • Discuss important issues such as planning, traffic, growth, city finances, and more.
  • Be recognized by the City Council during a City Council meeting

Registration

  • Vista Leadership Academy application – Fall 2017 (PDF Application – download).
    Please fill in and return the application by e-mail (info@cityofvista.com); or mail to: Vista Leadership Academy, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084; or FAX: 760.639.6152; or drop the application by the Civic Center.

Please Note: Participants must be 18 years or older and either a Vista resident or business owner. Registration is limited and is being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, please contact the Communications Office at 760.643.5216 or at info@cityofvista.com.

