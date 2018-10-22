Fall Into Free Days At The Races

Del Mar, CA — Your best bet for a winning fall season at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club horse races starts with a Don Diego Amigo Club membership.

For just $99 ($150 for two), the Amigo Club provides free admission to each day of the November 9-December 2 fall racemeet, plus every day of the 2019 San Diego County Fair, every day of the 2019 summer racemeet, four single-day passes to Surfside Raceplace and one single admission to The Scream Zone and Pelly’s Miniature Golf.

This $500 retail value membership offers one full year of Del Mar Fairgrounds fun, with activation beginning on your day of purchase at www.dondiegoscholarship.org.

The world-famous Del Mar track www.dmtc.com has showcased iconic horses such as Zenyatta and California Chrome. On certain racedays, it rocks out as a destination venue for free concerts and other entertainment attractions included with admission.

Visitors entering the gates can discover the Don Diego Fountain sporting hundreds of Legacy Bricks commemorating winning bets at the track, memorable moments at the Fair, and fun family times at the Fairgrounds. These customized bricks, which can be purchased on the Don Diego website for $150, make a memorable holiday gift.

Both Amigo Club and Legacy Brick proceeds benefit the Foundation’s ongoing educational programs. Since its inception in 1986, the Foundation has awarded nearly one million dollars in college scholarships and agriculture education grants.