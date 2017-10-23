Fall Happenings At Carlsbad Library
By Editor / October 23, 2017 /
Library Print/Copy Cards- Use them today!
If you have a balance for printing and copying on your library card, it’s time to use those funds before they expire. The current payment card reading equipment is being replaced with new equipment, which will not support your current card for printing and copying.
The new equipment will be installed the week of October 16. Once installed, the way you pay for copies and prints will change and you won’t be able to use funds on your current card. We ask everyone with a balance to use it as soon as possible.
|Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos at Leo Carrillo Ranch
On Oct. 28 and 29, the City of Carlsbad’s Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park will feature the sights, sounds and tastes of Dia del los Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday that celebrates, remembers and honors those who have departed.
|National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Take-back days give the public an opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.
Research your investments using Morningstar Investment
, with more than 30,000 stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed specifically for individual investors. Build and test a portfolio, use tools to calculate retirement and college savings, and take interactive workshops and classes to sharpen your investing skills. Visit Carlsbad City Library’s eResearch
webpage or ask a Librarian at 760-602-2038
to help you reach your goals.
