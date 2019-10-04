Vista, CA — Fall Fun Festival at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, Saturday 10 am to 3 pm. Free event features crafts, scarecrow contest, games and music, plant sale, vendors and food!
Fall Fun Festival
