Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Fall Fun Festival

Fall Fun Festival

By   /  October 4, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA — Fall Fun Festival at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, Saturday 10 am to 3 pm. Free event features crafts, scarecrow contest, games and music, plant sale, vendors and food!

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 10 hours ago on October 4, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 4, 2019 @ 12:28 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

October Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Meeting

Read More →