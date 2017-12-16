Fall Fun Festival volunteers recognized

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chair….The ninth Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens was enjoyed by over 500 people who decorated pumpkins, bobbed for apples, had their faces painted, and built scarecrows for a contest. The Woman’s Club of Vista volunteers organized vendors and children’s activities, and helped families create scarecrows. Volunteers and several scarecrow sponsors were recognized at a recent meeting of the Club. The Club meets the second Wednesday of the month at 10:30AM at the Shadowridge Golf Club, with The Night Owls meeting at 6PM at various locations. kdkyan@gmail.com, 919-847-2786 or womansclubofvista.org