Fall Fun Festival October 12!

Vendors – what do you have to sell?

The Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens would like you to join us on October 12!

You are invited to participate in our 2019 FALL FUN Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on Saturday, October 12 from 10AM to 3PM. This event has been a popular event for all ages and continues growing as families discover Vista’s unique outdoor 14-acre sanctuary.

The FALL FUN Festival at the Gardens is FREE to the public. Based on previous numbers, we anticipate welcoming 600-800 attendees – families, kids, seniors, students, volunteers and groups. Special events include crafts, planting, nature exploration, performing arts demonstrations, music, and guided activities with artists. Our GrowGetters will have a lively plant sale, and Amigos de Vista Lions will be offering a BBQ lunch for sale. Our Garden Shop will offer original and decorative garden items and refreshments for sale.

Join us by returning the Vendor Application with your check for $35 before October 7. PayPal is also available, included on the attached application – and you will provide the application information by email.

Set-Up on the day of the Festival is from 7AM to 9AM. Break-Down will begin at 3PM. This promises to be our best event yet with your help!

The Vendor Application (attached) includes the PayPal link – you can pay for your vendor space at PayPal.Me/event1270

The FALL FUN Festival activity schedule will be posted on our website:

https://altavistabotanicalgardens.org/fall-fun-festival/

Vista’s own Alta Vista Botanical Gardens are open daily for a $5 entrance fee and parking is free. Memberships are available. The Gardens are located at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park, at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive.

Questions? Contact us at vendorsavbg@gmail.com

Please note the October 7 deadline for FFF vendor applications.