Fall Fun Festival – Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

Fall Fun Festival Saturday, October 14, 2017
Come join us for some Fall Fun at our ninth annual Fall Fun Festival! Enjoy a scarecrow competition, performers, food and shops, as well as plenty of family friendly activities.
SCHEDULE
9 am – 12:30 pm SCARECROW CONTEST – entry $2 – win great prizes!
- 10 am – 11 am TANYA’S DANCE at the Garden entry
- ALL DAY – VISIT our new CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY TRAIL!
- ALL DAY – Fall Flower HEADBANDS with Tutu, MAC NECKLACES with Ms Mary
- 10 am – 2 pm BOB FOR APPLES, BEANBAG TOSS at Pumpkin Booth, WORMS DISCOVERY
- 11 am – 1 pm ROXY THE RECYCLING ROBIN shares the Recycling message!
- 11 am – 2 pm FACEPAINTING at Pride of Vista Lions booth
- 11 am – 2 pm MUSIC with Vic Moraga at the Tailspin Kite Plaza
- 11 am – 2 pm CRAFTS and Decorating Pumpkins
- 12:30 pm GAMES AND RELAYS –
- Suitcase Scarecrow Relay, Parachute Pumpkin Toss, Pumpkin Sweep Relay
- 12:30 pm Scarecrows construction CLOSES – prepare for judging
- 12:45 pm JUDGING SCARECROWS
- 1:30 pm PRIZES and certificates FOR SCARECROW CONTEST at Tailspin Kite Pavilion
- 2:30 pm DRUM CIRCLE in the Children’s Music Garden – Naomi and Bill Stein
- 3 pm FALL FUN FESTIVAL CLOSES
ALL DAY – FOOD available for purchase – courtesy Amigos de Vista Lions
PLANT SALE and Garden Advice from GrowGetters * VENDORS booths
