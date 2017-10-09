Fall Fun Festival – Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

SCHEDULE

9 am – 12:30 pm SCARECROW CONTEST – entry $2 – win great prizes!

10 am – 11 am TANYA’S DANCE at the Garden entry

ALL DAY – VISIT our new CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY TRAIL!

ALL DAY – Fall Flower HEADBANDS with Tutu, MAC NECKLACES with Ms Mary

10 am – 2 pm BOB FOR APPLES, BEANBAG TOSS at Pumpkin Booth, WORMS DISCOVERY

11 am – 1 pm ROXY THE RECYCLING ROBIN shares the Recycling message!

11 am – 2 pm FACEPAINTING at Pride of Vista Lions booth

11 am – 2 pm MUSIC with Vic Moraga at the Tailspin Kite Plaza

11 am – 2 pm CRAFTS and Decorating Pumpkins

12:30 pm GAMES AND RELAYS –

Suitcase Scarecrow Relay, Parachute Pumpkin Toss, Pumpkin Sweep Relay

12:30 pm Scarecrows construction CLOSES – prepare for judging

12:45 pm JUDGING SCARECROWS

1:30 pm PRIZES and certificates FOR SCARECROW CONTEST at Tailspin Kite Pavilion

2:30 pm DRUM CIRCLE in the Children’s Music Garden – Naomi and Bill Stein