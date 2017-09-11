Fall Fun Festival –  Alta Vista Botanical Gardens! 

​

​​We have two great events coming up at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens! I would like to invite you to join us as a vendor for our Fall Fun Festival 2017 and Novemberfest 2017! The ninth annual Fall Fun Festival will be held at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on October 14th from 9 am to 3 pm. This FREE event will have over 500 people attending – families, kids, seniors, student volunteers – enjoying the wonderful outdoors in our 14-acre Gardens. Activities will include games, crafts, music, and a scarecrow contest!

We are also inviting artists and artisans to demo and display at the Fall Fun Festival. We are offering vendor spaces for only $35 – we would like to have booths with a variety of crafts, art, clothing, jewelry, natural products, home decor and other items for sale. Who doesn’t like to walk the booths, admire the displays, and chat with the vendors?

Setup for the Fall Fun Festival is from 7:30-8:30am and cleanup/takedown starts at 3:00 pm.

The fourth annual Novemberfest will be held at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on Saturday, November 18th from Noon to 4:00pm. This adults only event brings in over 700 people for beer tasting from local breweries, music, dancing, a raffle, and a silent auction.

We are offering vendor spaces for only $50, and there are discount opportunities online. We would like to have booths with a variety of crafts, art, clothing, jewelry, natural products, home decor and other items for sale. The beer tasting opportunity often puts people in a shopping mood!

Setup for Novemberfest begin at 9:00am on Saturday November 18th and cleanup/takedown starts at 4:00 pm.

If you would be able to join us for our Earth Day Festival or Novmeberfest as a vendor, please return the attached application with your check, or complete registration online at https://www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org/vendor-online-registration There are multiple event discounts available online, or contact me for more information. We are looking forward to another great year at the gardens!

If you haven’t discovered Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, we are open every day for a $5 entrance fee. Memberships are available. The Gardens are located at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park, at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista.

Please contact me if you have questions – and please note the deadline for vendor applications is 1 week prior to the event. Thank you for your time – please join us! Emily Kjellson

609-319-5842