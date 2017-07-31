Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

Come join the fun at the ninth Fall Fun Festival in Vista.

Plan to come to Alta Vista Botanical Gardens (at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park) on Saturday October 14 between 10 am and 3 pm.

We will be celebrating Fall with a scarecrow contest, crafts, games, music and dance for the kids – and best of all, the event is FREE!

The Festival includes food for sale, a great Plant Sale, and vendors. Walk the 14 acres of Gardens filled with rare plants, Breceda sculptures and intriguing water features. The Gardens are open every day for a $5 entry fee, free for members.