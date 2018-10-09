Fall Festival 2018! At The Vista Library

Fall Festival 2018! Come and enjoy food, entertainment, carnival games, crafts, and learning modules provided by the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum. Special guests include the Bayou Brothers (Zydeco Band) and the Palomar Square Dance Association. There is something for the entire family!

Learning Modules

Square Dancing

Face Painting

Live Music

Decorate a Pumpkin

Nerf Game for Teens

Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe

Canvas Bag Screen Printing

Pumpkin Decoration Contest (bring your own decorated pumpkin) 12:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 13th, 2018

Performances begin at 12:30 PM and crafts will run from 12 PM – 3 PM. Voting for the pumpkin contest will end at 2:30 PM and winners will be announced at 3:00 PM.

Vista Library – 700 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, – 760-643-5100

San Diego County Library – City of Vista, CA City Hall