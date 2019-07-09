Fall ‘19 Enrollment Opens with New Programs, New Options for Students

Fall classes begin Monday, August 19, with brand new certificates and programs for students to choose from, including programs that can be completed in one semester.

SAN MARCOS, CA ― The fall semester arrives next month at Palomar College with a variety of exciting new course offerings for students. Enrollment is open now and will continue through the start of classes on Monday, Aug. 19.

Among the fresh offerings are Child Development Teacher and EMT-Basic courses, which prepare students for required certifications in one semester. There are also two dozen programs that can be completed in a year—many with online options. For students interested in programs that lead directly to careers or professional certifications, the college will launch the following new certificates this fall:



· Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration

· Deaf Studies

· Intelligent Transportation Systems

· Drone Technology

· CAD/CAM Design & Manufacturing

· Web Design & Development

· Unmanned Aircraft Systems

· Pre-Apprenticeship

· Social Media

· Film, TV & Electronic Media



“We are committed to the success of our students, and we’re thrilled to be delivering so many new certificates and programs to our students this coming fall semester,” said Palomar College Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake. “We know these classes are going to be in high demand, so we encourage students to register as soon as possible.”

For the most up-to-date listing of open classes, view the class schedule online at www.palomar.edu/schedule.

Significantly, Palomar is also offering 11 programs that can be completed in one year entirely online, including Library & Information Technology, Web Development, Social Media, Business Management, Medical Office Specialist, and three Real Estate license preparation programs. In addition, new certificates and Associate of Arts degrees in German, Italian, Japanese and History will give students more pathways for transferring to four-year universities.

California community college fees remain an affordable higher education option at $46 per unit for California residents. Palomar College offers more than 250 associate degree and certificate programs, and has classes in a variety of formats, including traditional, online and schedules that work well for the working adult.

