Monday, October 9, 2017 at Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Dr., in Vista at 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fairways 4 Veterans Golf Tournament.

Help change the lives of our veterans! It takes $14,400 to house ONE veteran challenged with PTS &TBI for ONE year in the Wounded Warrior Homes program.

Join Wounded Warrior Homes on Monday, October 9, 2017 for a day on the green at the beautiful Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista.

We will be honoring our military heroes and raising funds to house those challenged with PTS & TBI!

100% of proceeds from this event go directly to support the WWH veteran housing program.

Every day there are military veterans who fought for our freedom and are challenged with the symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). All too often their symptoms result in financial difficulties and emotional instability leading to homelessness.

Wounded Warrior Homes provides transitional housing, hands on resources, and a defined path for each member to transition from active duty military service to independent living.

We are answering the call to those who have served our nation in the world’s most dangerous places and are accepting the opportunity to provide them with a home in which to recover and take control of their lives. Supporters like you are the reason Wounded Warrior Homes can assist these post 9/11 veterans challenged with PTS or TBI to finally find a place they can call home.

We hope you will join us in the fight for our nation’s heroes by playing in or becoming a Community Partner at the Annual Wounded Warrior Homes Fairways 4 Veterans Golf Outing.

Each $125 golfer fee helps to sponsor one veteran or active duty member to play!

Check-in begins at 9:30 am with a Shotgun Start @ 11:30am – Lunch Provided

$25 SUPER TICKET!* *Includes: Entry in Putting, Closest to Pin & Longest Drive Contests, 3 Mulligans, 30 Raffle Tickets

Post 9/11 Veterans & Active Duty Military play FREE!* *Spaces fill fast and are limited so please pre-register. Proof of status required before the event or on day of. (DD214 or current Military ID) If proof of status is not provided full payment will be required to play.

Can’t Play? … Help by sponsoring an Individual Veteran or Foursome. $125 a Veteran/Active Duty Player | $500 a Veteran/Active Duty Foursome https://communityboost.wufoo.com/forms/wwh-golf-event-ways-to-help/ Wounded Warrior Homes is not affiliated with any other wounded warrior organizations and at this time does not build or donate homes.

Contact Information:

Questions? Contact events@woundedwarriorhomes.org or 760-483-3553

Website: http://woundedwarriorhomes.org/events/golf/