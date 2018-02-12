Facts and Trivia About the Most Romantic of all Special Days – Valentine’s Day

TR Robertson….On February 14th, people around the world will be coming up with a variety of ideas on how to show their special someone’s how much they love them. Most people have no idea why we celebrate this day or the facts and trivia associated with Valentine’s Day. Here is a bit of information about this special day that will enlighten and amuse you – maybe even provide a little dinner conversation between you and your significant other.

The celebration of Valentine’s Day can be traced back as far as a Roman fertility festival of Lupercalia. On Lupercalia, a young man would draw the name of a young woman in a lottery and would then keep the young woman for a year as his partner.

Other stories say the day is to celebrate Saint Valentinus, who performed weddings for soldiers who were not allowed to be married by an order from Roman Emperor Claudius II. Valentinus defied the order and performed secret marriages. Upon discovery, Valentinus was executed. While in jail, he is said to have fallen in love with the jailor’s daughter and passed her a note which was signed, “From your Valentine”. He was supposedly buried on February 14 th .

. Julia, the jailor’s daughter, is said to have planted an almond tree with pink blossoms near his grave, today the almond tree is a symbol of lasting friendship and love.

Pope Gelasius established Valentine’s Day in A.D. 500.

In the Middle Ages, young men and women would draw names from a bowl to see who their valentines would be. They would wear these names on the sleeves for one week, hence the saying “wearing your heart on your sleeve”.

In the Middle Ages, it was said if you were single you would marry the first single member of the opposite sex you met on Valentine’s Day.

The heart being associated with love was not common until the Italian and French artists popularized this idea during the Renaissance in their paintings.

According to Welsh traditional tales, a child born on Valentine’s Day would have many lovers, a calf born on Valentine’s Day would be of no use for breeding, and hen’s eggs laid on Valentine’s Day would turn out rotten.

During the 1700’s in England, a girl would pin four bay leaves on her pillow and eat a hardboiled egg, including the shell, on Valentine’s Day. If she

dreamed of a boy that night, she would soon marry this boy.

and 19 centuries would celebrate Valentine’s by going door-to-door singing songs and begging for cake or money. In Victorian times, it was considered bad luck to sign a Valentine’s card.

In Germany, girls would plant onions in a pot and next to the onions place the names of different boys. The first onion to grow with the boy’s name next to that onion would be the boy the girl should marry.

Valentine’s Day is the second most popular day for sending cards, Christmas is #1.

There are approximately 1 billion Valentine’s Day cards exchanged every year in the U.S. alone

Every year, 36 million heart shaped boxes of candy is sold.

Men spend double the amount of money on this day than women.

Approximately 50 million roses are given on Valentine’s Day.

The Italian city of Verona receives approximately 1,000 letters addressed to Juliet.

The first Valentine’s Day candy box was invented by Richard Cadbury in the late 19 th

Cupid is the son of Venus, goddess of love and beauty.

Approximately 15% of women send themselves flowers on Valentine’s Day.

At least 9 million people buy their pets a gift on Valentine’s Day

Penicillin was introduced to the public on Valentine’s Day in 1929.

More than one third of men would prefer not to receive a gift on Valentine’s Day.

Long-stemmed red roses cost an average of $75 or 30% higher than their normal price.

Teachers receive the most Valentine’s cards.

The oldest surviving Valentine dates to 1415, a poem written by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife.

In Japan, women are expected to give men chocolate and men are expected to return the favor on March 14 th .

. Hallmark produced their first Valentine’s card in 1913.

Esther Howland created the first Valentine’s card to sell in the U.S., she patented the lacy Valentine’s card in 1844.

The Catholic Church struck Valentine’s Day from its official calendar in 1969.

The phrase, “Sweets for the sweet”, comes from a line in Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet”.

For every 120 single men in their 20’s there are 100 single women.

40% of people surveyed say they would rather have an “experience gift” on Valentine’s, an evening out, a concert, an outdoor activity.

The average U.S. consumer spends around $150 on Valentines gifts.

Valentine’s Day is a $14.7 billion industry in the U.S.

Groundhog Day was originally on Feb. 14 th .

. The dove is a sacred bird for Venus as is the red rose.

Condom sales are reported to be 20-30% higher around Valentine’s Day.

In the early 1900’s the Chicago post office refused to deliver over 25,000 postcards on Valentine’s Day because the messages on the cards “were not nice”. These were called “vinegar Valentines”.

Valentine hard candy, “conversation hearts”, have a shelf life of five years.

If you’re single, don’t despair. You can celebrate Singles Awareness Day (SAD) on February 15th.

As you can see there is more to Valentine’s Day than you thought might exist. But, the important thing on this day is “Find the one you love and love the one you’re with”.

Have a Happy, Happy Valentine’s Day.