Extended! A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at North Coast Repertory Theatre has now been extended through August 19th due to popular demand!

 A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

Directed by David Ellenstein

CAST:Andrew Ableson,* Melinda Gilb,* John Greenleaf,*  Luke H. Jacobs, Chris M. Kauffmann,* Kevin Hafso Koppman,* Jason Maddy,*  Missy Marion, Noelle Marion,* David McBean,* Amy Perkins, Omri Schein,* and Jean Schroeder*.

North Coast Repertory Theatre – 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive,   Solana Beach, CA 92075

SCHEDULE:    July 11 – August 19

PRICES:    Previews  $45.00

Opening – July 14   Week Nights  $ 52.00

Sat. Matinees & Sunday Nights    $ 49.00

Sat. Nights & Sunday Matinees    $56.00

DISCOUNTS: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Rush ticket available for $20.

BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055  or www.northcoastrep.org

