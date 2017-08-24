Experience The City of Makers At Vista Night Out

COME JOIN US FOR FOOD, BREWS, LIVE MUSIC, AND SEE ALL VISTA HAS TO OFFER!

Vista, California, August 2017– On Thursday evening September 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Vista Village Business Association (VVBA) will host welcome you to be part of the premiere “Vista Night Out” in the Vista Village Shopping Center! This outdoor festival will take place around Downtown Vista and was created to highlight the businesses and outreach to share all the various reasons for being part of this tremendous community. Our evening’s headlining musical artist is SantanaWays, offering attendees the ultimate Santana tribute. The evening and concert are FREE of charge thank you to the generosity of Cold Stone Creamery, Cinepolis Vista, and Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen.

A pre-concert Butchering and Culinary Demonstrations will be held at the Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen at 6pm. Arrive early for a drink or appetizers before you wonder into the Vista Village Shopping Center. From 6pm into the evening enjoy our Makers Marketplace along Main Street. Our featured performers, SantanaWays will play two full sets starting 7pm in Courtyard directly outside of Cinepolis at 25 Main Street. During the intermission, take a stroll into Backstreet Brewery circa 8pm and enjoy a cold glass of craft beer while listening to brew masters share a few tricks of the trade.

Vista has become a prominent destination for local and visitor to enjoy some of San Diego’s most acclaimed breweries and eateries. Vista Night Out is the VVBA newest program and will look to highlight various aspects of our downtown community in this and future programs. Make sure to check into the VVBA both to learn more about future promotions and receive marketing specials from our local downtown merchants. Another important feature of the VVBA, is the desire to see local retail shop remains open into the evenings for a “First Friday of the Month” promotion. The newly relocation Apothecary Off Main, started this recently and the hope is to see more and more retail use this promotional tool to build a strong business presence. Apothecary’s next First Friday will take place on September 1st.

Don’t miss these and other great VVBA programs, and stay tuned to our website at www.vvba.org and like us on Facebook. This premiere rendition of Vista Night Out is unique opportunity to meet local chefs and restaurateurs, learn from brew masters, shop our Makers Marketplace and local businesses, and enjoy some music under the stars. Bask in the blending of all things Vista at Vista Night Out! Come enjoy the food, drinks, shopping, and so much more!